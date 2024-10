'லப்பர் பந்து' படத்தை பாராட்டிய இயக்குநர் கார்த்திக் சுப்பராஜ்

#LubberPandhu was Super fun film, well made with Nice performances.... Loved Gethu & his build ups on ground Congratulations @tamizh018 for delivering an awesome debut film Great job #Diinesh @iamharishkalyan #swasika @isanjkayy @kaaliactor @Bala_actor @RSeanRoldan… pic.twitter.com/hP2dcBTBYJ