"மாமன்" படத்தின் வசூல் இத்தனை கோடியா?

#Maaman – BLOCKBUSTER MODE ON! Housefull shows across all centres! FAMILY is our biggest celebration. Now running successfully in theatres!@sooriofficial's Maaman Book your tickets now: https://t.co/6Nn3Qq0hay | https://t.co/tBaJStBqRWDirected by @p_santh pic.twitter.com/ww6CUnqJIG