'பேபி ஜான்' படத்தின் பர்ஸ்ட் சிங்கிள் வெளியானது

A vibe so GOOD, it'll make you groove with the tribe, Baby! ❤️#BabyJohnFirstSingle - #NainMatakka is out now! : https://t.co/6h2VnmbU6qA @MusicThaman musical #BabyJohn in cinemas this Christmas, on 25th December 2024.#JyotiDeshpande @MuradKhetani @priyaatlee… pic.twitter.com/SMHL10M4sV