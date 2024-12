'புஷ்பா 2' படத்தின் டிக்கெட் முன்பதிவு தொடங்கியது

Feel the rage, witness the action! #Pushpa2TheRule tickets are live ❤️ - Book before it's too late ⏰ BOOKINGS OPEN ️ : https://t.co/r3bWBR8AWY#PushpaTheWildFire #Pushpa2TheRule#Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5thIcon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil… pic.twitter.com/RYXqMcxm2j