நீட் தேர்வுக்கு தயாராகும் மாணவ-மாணவிகளா நீங்கள் ? இதோ உங்களுக்கான முழுவிவரம்
நீட் நுழைவுதேர்வு எழுதுபவர்கள் கண்டிப்பாக17 வயது நிரம்பியவர்களாக இருக்க வேண்டும்.
"நீட்"(NEET)எனஅழைக்கப்படும்நுழைவுத்தேர்வு"நேஷனல்டெஸ்டிங்ஏஜென்சி" (National TestingAgency)எனும்அமைப்பால்நடத்தப்படுகிறது.இந்தத்தேர்வுமருத்துவத்துறையில்பட்டப்படிப்பில் சேர்வதற்கு மிகமுக்கியமான தேர்வாக கருதப்படுகிறது.
குறிப்பாக, எம்.பி.பி.எஸ்., (MBBS- Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery), பி.டி.எஸ்., (BDS Bachelor of Dental Surgery),பி.ஏ.எம்.எஸ்.,(Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery)பி.எஸ்.எம்.எஸ்., (Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery),பி.யு.எம்.எஸ்., (Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery) பி.ஹெச்.எம்.எஸ்.,(Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery)போன்ற பட்டப்படிப்புகளில் சேர இந்ததேர்வு எழுதவேண்டியது அவசியமாகும்.
தேர்வு எழுத தேவையான தகுதிகள்
1.பிளஸ்டூபடிப்பில்ஆங்கிலம்,இயற்பியல்,வேதியியல்,மற்றும்உயிரியல்/பயோடெக்னாலஜி,பாடங்கள்படித்திருக்கவேண்டியது அவசியம் ஆகும்.
2. இந்தப்பாடங்களில் குறைந்தபட்சம்50 சதவீதமதிப்பெண்கள்பெற்றிருக்கவேண்டும்.
3. எஸ்.சி.,எஸ்.டி.,மற்றும் ஓபிசி.,பிரிவை சேர்ந்த மாணவர்களுக்கு இந்தமதிப்பெண்களில்10% தளர்வு உண்டு.
4. நீட்நுழைவுதேர்வு எழுதுபவர்கள் கண்டிப்பாக17 வயது நிரம்பியவர்களாக இருக்க வேண்டும். ஆனால், தேர்வு எழுத அதிகபட்ச வயது வரம்பு குறிப்பிடவில்லை. எந்தவயதிலும் இந்த தேர்வு எழுதலாம்.
தேசியஅளவில்நடத்தப்படும்நீட்என்னும்நுழைவுதேர்வுஆண்டுதோறும்நடத்தப்படுகிறது.குறிப்பாக,மேமாதம்இந்ததேர்வுநடத்தப்படும்.ஆங்கிலம்(English),ஹிந்தி(Hindi),அசாமி(Assamese),பெங்காலி(Bengali),குஜராத்தி(Gujarati),கன்னடம்(Kannada),மலையாளம்(Malayalam),மராத்தி(Marathi),ஒடியா(Odia),பஞ்சாபி(Punjabi),தமிழ்(Tamil),தெலுங்கு(Telugu)மற்றும்உருது(Urdu)ஆகியமொழிகளில் இந்த தேர்வு நடத்தப்படும்.
தேர்வுப்பாடத்திட்டம் (SYLLABUS)
1.இயற்பியல்(Physics) தேர்வுக்கானபாடத்திட்டம்:
Unit 1: Physics and Measurement
Unit 2: Kinematics
Unit3: Laws of Motion
Unit 4: Work, Energy, and Power
Unit 5: Rotational Motion
Unit 6: Gravitation
Unit 7: Properties of Solids and Liquids
Unit 8: Thermodynamics
Unit 9: Kinetic Theory of Gases
Unit 10: Oscillations and Waves
Unit 11: Electrostatics
Unit 12: Current Electricity
Unit 13: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
Unit 14: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
Unit 15: Electromagnetic Waves
Unit 16: Optics
Unit 17: Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
Unit 18: Atoms and Nuclei
Unit 19: Electronic Devices
Unit 20: Experimental Skills
2.வேதியியல்(Chemistry)தேர்வுக்கானபாடத்திட்டம்:
Physical Chemistry
Unit 1: Some Basic Concepts in Chemistry
Unit 2: Atomic Structure
Unit 3: Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
Unit 4: Chemical Thermodynamics
Unit 5: Solutions
Unit 6: Equilibrium
Unit 7: Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry
Unit 8: Chemical Kinetics
Inorganic Chemistry
Unit 9: Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
Unit I0: P- Block Elements
Unit 11: D - And F- Block Elements
Unit 12: Co-Ordination Compounds
Organic Chemistry
Unit 13: Purification AndCharacterisation of Organic Compounds
Unit 14:Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry
Units 15: Hydrocarbons
Unit 16: Organic Compounds Containing Halogens
Unit 17: Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen
Unit 18: Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
Unit 19: Biomolecules
Unit 20: Principles Related to Practical Chemistry
3.உயிரியல்(Biology) தேர்வுக்கானபாடத்திட்டம்:
Unit 1: Diversity in Living World
Unit 2: Structural Organisation in Animals And Plants
Unit 3: Cell Structure and Function
Unit 4: Plant Physiology
Unit 5: Human Physiology
Unit 6: Reproduction
Unit 7: Genetics and Evolution
Unit 8: Biology and Human Welfare
Unit 9: Biotechnology and its Applications
Unit 10: Ecology and Environment
தேர்வுப்பாடங்கள் மற்றும் மதிப்பெண்கள்
மொத்தம் மூன்று மணி 20 நிமிடங்களுக்கு இந்ததேர்வு நடைபெறும். நீட்நுழைவுத்தேர்வில்மொத்தம் 200கேள்விகள் இடம்பெறும்.மொத்தமதிப்பெண்கள்720 ஆகும்.
1. பொதுபிரிவினருக்கு -1700 ரூபாய்.
2. பொருளாதாரத்தில்நலிந்தபிரிவினர்பிற்பட்டஇனத்தைச்சேர்ந்தவர்கள் -1600 ரூபாய்.
3. எஸ்சி.,எஸ்டி.,பி.டபிள்யூ.டி.,மற்றும்திருநங்கைகள் -1000ரூபாய்
மேலும் விவரங்களுக்கு…
தொடர்புகொள்ளவேண்டியமுகவரி…
NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY
FIRST FLOOR, NSIC-MDBP BUILDING,
OKHLA INDUSTRIAL ESTATE,
NEWDELHI-110 020.
Email: neet@nta.ac.in, www.nta.ac.in,
நீட்தேர்வுசம்பந்தப்பட்டமேலும்விவரங்கள்தெரிந்துகொள்ளexams.nta.ac.in/NEETஎன்னும்இணையதளத்தில்தொடர்புகொள்ளலாம்.