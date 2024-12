Charming style and an unmatched aura ✨Icon Star @alluarjun looks dashing at the #Pushpa2TheRule THANK YOU INDIA PRESS MEET in Delhi.#PUSHPA2HitsFastest1000Cr️ https://t.co/eJusnmNS6Y#Pushpa2#WildFirePushpa pic.twitter.com/Pb9uZFblWu